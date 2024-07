People around the site in Beirut where the Israeli airstrike took place on Tuesday (30) | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on Tuesday (30) in response to a rocket offensive by the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah that resulted in the death of 12 children on a football pitch in the city of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, last Saturday (27).

Three Israeli defense sources told Reuters that Tuesday’s strike targeted Muhsin Shukr, also known as Fuad Shukr, who is believed to be the head of Hezbollah’s operations room and is believed to be behind the violence in Majdal Shams.

Minutes later, sources told the same agency that Shukr survived the Israeli strike. Hezbollah sources told AFP that two people were killed, but their names were not released.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah would pay “a heavy price” for the attack in Majdal Shams.

Since the start of Israel’s war against the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip in October last year, Hezbollah (which has denied responsibility for the Majdal Shams offensive) has been carrying out attacks against northern Israel, which has responded to these attacks.

Developments in recent days raise concerns that the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian enclave could spread across the Middle East.