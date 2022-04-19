The Israeli raids targeted a security site in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli raids came hours after the Israeli army announced that the Iron Dome air defense system had intercepted a missile fired on Monday evening from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel.

This bombing comes a day after more than 19 Palestinians and seven Israelis were injured during clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians in and around Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, while 18 people were arrested, two days after similar clashes that left more than 150 Palestinians injured.

Since 2008, the Gaza Strip has fought four bloody wars with Israel, the last of which was last May, when tensions around Al-Aqsa Mosque sparked a dispute between the two sides that lasted 11 days, and resulted in the killing of about 266 Palestinians, including 66 children, while on the Israeli side 14 people, including a child, were killed. A girl and a soldier.

On May 20, with Egyptian mediation, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement after that military confrontation.