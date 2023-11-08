The Palestinian News Agency reported that, on Wednesday night, a large force of the Israeli army stormed the city of Qalqilya from several directions.

The Israeli army was accompanied by a military bulldozer and infantry teams in storming Qalqilya, while reconnaissance aircraft flew over the city.

Soldiers also raided the homes of a number of Palestinians in the areas included in the raid, while eyewitnesses reported the deployment of snipers on the roofs of some homes and buildings.

In Hebron, a young man was shot by Israeli forces, after they opened fire on him near the school junction area in the city, according to the Palestinian News Agency, citing eyewitnesses.

Hebron witnessed an incursion by Israeli forces that affected several neighborhoods in the city, including the arrest of a number of citizens.

Local sources told the Palestinian News Agency that an Israeli army force stormed the Al-Murabba area in Nablus, roamed the village streets, raided a citizen’s house, and arrested a woman before withdrawing.

Following the storming, confrontations broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces, who opened fire, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian following the storming of his house near Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

According to local sources, Israeli forces also stormed the city of Jericho, surrounded a house in Aqabat Jabr camp, and demanded those inside to surrender themselves via loudspeakers.