Saturday, August 17, 2024, 17:59











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

At least ten Syrians have been killed in an Israeli attack on an industrial estate in southern Lebanon. The army says the attack targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot in the town of Wadi al-Kfour, in the province of Nabatieh. But it was not the only one. On a night that saw an unusual escalation of violence, Israeli air force bombed two houses in Hanine and Maroun al-Ras, also in southern Lebanon, where intelligence sources said armed militants from the Shiite militia were taking refuge. Meanwhile, a drone killed a commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force. The drone shot down the commander as he was riding his motorcycle.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health has reported that all those killed in Nabatieh were Syrian citizens. The bodies of a woman and her two children were found in the ruins. Five other people were injured, two of whom are in critical condition and are fighting for their lives.

The attack took place in an industrial estate where houses share space with factories and a farm. Hezbollah claims that all the victims are civilians. A relative of three of them said they were residents and workers who were resting in their homes. He denied that there were “weapons of any kind” in the facilities and specified that they only stored “iron and construction materials.”

Hezbollah immediately responded with a barrage of rockets into Israeli territory. It fired 55 rockets, most of which were intercepted by anti-aircraft defences. However, some of the rockets and a large amount of debris fell on a dozen enclaves in Upper Galilee, where fires broke out. The army has not reported any casualties. Before the Shiite offensive, the authorities warned residents throughout the region to take refuge in bomb shelters. The rockets also fell in open areas.

The action in Lebanon is one of the deadliest carried out by the Israeli Defence Forces in the past ten months. Paradoxically, the attack was carried out in the early hours of the morning, shortly after the mediators of the ceasefire being discussed in Doha had ended their meeting and had agreed to resume next week. Now, no one knows what effect this offensive may have.

In fact, Hezbollah had already responded affirmatively to the request of the Foreign Minister of Qatar, in whose capital the peace talks are taking place, that neither the militia nor Iran carry out military operations during the negotiations. The militia has justified this Saturday its retaliatory attack for the Israeli actions of the early morning.

Technical delegations are now replacing political ones in Doha. Representatives of the governments of the United States, Egypt and Qatar left the table on Friday with hope and a certain sense of satisfaction, and considered it to be the most “constructive” dialogue of all those held so far.

US and Egyptian presidents Joe Biden and Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, as well as Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, spoke by phone and agreed that the “endgame” seems to have arrived. They hope that Israel and Hamas will approve the three-phase plan that provides for a ceasefire, the handover of hostages, the gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army and the reconstruction of Gaza. The delegations will meet again in Cairo before August 25. Hamas has not given an official position, but internal sources maintain that the negotiation is falling short.