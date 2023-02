Kafar Souseh neighborhood in Damascus, pictured in 2018. | Photo: Wesamt/Wikimedia Commons

At least 15 people died early this Sunday (local time, Saturday night in Brazil) due to an attack with Israeli missiles against targets linked to Iran and Hezbollah in Damascus, the Syrian capital, according to the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights . The local news agency Sana, in turn, published a balance of five deaths and 15 injured people.

The missiles landed on the Kafar Souseh district of Damascus and the city of Dawar al Mazra, located about 12 kilometers south of the capital, according to the Observatory, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom and has a wide network of collaborators in Syria. The NGO indicated that “the Israeli missiles targeted places where the Iranian militias and the Lebanese Hezbollah were”. The organization detailed that the attacks caused fires and explosions in the affected areas, and that these spread in an area between the cities of Sayeda Zainab, 10 kilometers south of Damascus, and Diabiya, on the outskirts of the Syrian capital.

This is the second Israeli attack during 2023 against the region, as a military source told SANA. The first attack took place on January 2, when seven people died at Damascus International Airport and its surroundings, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The NGO, throughout 2022, recorded 32 Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, which resulted in the destruction of 91 targets, including buildings, weapons or ammunition depots, headquarters, centers and other facilities. These actions caused the deaths of 89 soldiers and left another 121 injured.