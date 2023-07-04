Home page politics

From: Eileen Kelpe

Split

Israel has launched a full-scale military offensive in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. There are dead and injured. The fighting continues.

Jenin – Started on the night of July 3rd Israel a military offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin. Operation “Home and Garden”, which uses air strikes and ground troops, is directed against the “terrorist infrastructure”, according to Israeli statements. The region is home to a refugee camp with around 17,000 refugees and is considered a stronghold of militant Palestinians. According to the agency, nine people have been killed and around a hundred injured. The fighting continues so far.

Smoke rises above the refugee camp in Jenin. © Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Entry of Israeli troops into Jenin: air raids and firefights

The Israeli Army has undertaken the largest military attack in twenty years. More than 1,000 soldiers are said to have carried out drone attacks on buildings on Monday afternoon, including the Guardians reported. Gun battles are said to have broken out in the streets of Jenin.

On videos were loud dpa several destroyed roads to see. The “Freedom Theater” in the city center was also hit, as the cultural institution confirmed. The main target should be the Jenin refugee camp: according to the news agency AFP According to Palestinian information, 3,000 people have left the refugee camp there.

Largest military offensive in 20 years: Netanyahu speaks of “self-defense”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the procedure during an appearance on Monday evening: “In the past few months, Jenin has become a haven for terrorism, from which insidious attacks on Israeli men, women and children have been carried out.” He emphasized that Israeli soldiers would do everything for it to avoid civilian deaths and that Israel is merely exercising its right to self-defense.

Paramedics transport the injured to a hospital in Jenin. © Ayman Nobani/dpa

The aim is to eliminate all those “who want to destroy our country”. Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht reiterated that the operation would last “as long as necessary”. The USA announced that they would support Israel’s right to self-defense while calling on the country to resume security cooperation with the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli attack on Jenin: Palestine calls operation a ‘war crime’

The spokesman for the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, condemned the Israeli operation and spoke of a “new war crime”. He called on the international community to “break its shameful silence and take serious action.” After a meeting of its leadership on Monday evening, the Palestinian Authority reiterated that it would no longer cooperate with Israel on security issues.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, was concerned, among other things, reported the daily News. He stressed that “all military operations must be conducted in full respect of international humanitarian law,” UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Israeli military vehicle in Jenin. © Ayman Nobani/dpa

Tense security situation: Conflicts between Israel and Palestine come to a head

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories has been tense for a long time and recently worsened again. The government, among others, has recently called for a large-scale military offensive. After two Palestinians killed four Israelis in the West Bank almost two weeks ago, angry Israeli settlers repeatedly used violence against Palestinians there. In addition, for the first time in decades, the military carried out a targeted air strike against Palestinians in the West Bank. (eike/dpa/AFP)