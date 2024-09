The target of the attack, according to an Israeli source, was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

The Israeli Army announced this Friday (27) that it carried out a major precision attack against the headquarters of the terrorist group Hezbollah, located under a residential building in Beirut.

According to security forces sources confirmed to the Israeli press, on condition of anonymity, the head of the Lebanese Shiite group, Hassan Nasrala, was the target of the operation.

Israel is now verifying, according to the same sources, whether or not Nasrallah was at the group’s headquarters at the time of the attack, whose explosion pulverized buildings and raised a huge cloud of dust in the Lebanese capital.

“After almost a year in which Hezbollah fired rockets, missiles and suicide drones at Israeli civilians, after almost a year in which Israel warned the world and told it to stop Hezbollah, Israel is doing what every sovereign state in the world would do. (Israel is) taking the necessary measures to protect our people, so that Israeli families can live in their homes safely,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a press conference minutes after the attack, considered the heaviest. in almost a year of conflict.