Israel carrying out a major anti-terrorist operation in the West Bank on Wednesday (28) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Israeli special forces said on Wednesday (28) that they are carrying out a large-scale anti-terrorist operation in the West Bank with the aim of preventing terrorists operating in the region from occupying spaces where civilians travel and reside.

Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani confirmed that the country’s troops have been participating since dawn in a “real-time exchange of fire” in both the city of Jenin and the city of Tulkarem, and assured that no Israeli soldiers were injured.

Sources from the Palestine Red Crescent (PRCS) emergency service told EFE Agency that four Palestinians were killed and eight were wounded in the first hours of the operation. Israel claims that the Palestinians killed were heavily armed and that it eliminated nine terrorists during the operation, as well as defusing several explosive devices.

The city of Jenin has been completely surrounded by Israeli forces. Israel’s spokesman dismissed reports that access to hospitals in the area was restricted, saying the Israeli military was simply trying to “prevent” the hospitals from becoming “a war zone.”

The Israeli army has intensified its incursions into the West Bank following the Hamas terrorist attack that culminated in a massacre on October 7, 2023.