Ramallah, Gaza (Al-Ittihad, Agencies)

Yesterday morning, the Israeli army launched a military operation in Jenin and Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, described as the largest in more than two decades.

“Security forces have now begun an operation in Jenin and Tulkarm,” the Israeli army said in a statement, without providing further details.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority described the operation as large-scale, noting that security forces entered the refugee camps accompanied by helicopters and drones, and that 10 Palestinians were killed, 22 were injured, and others were arrested in the Israeli raids.

Israeli media described the military operation as the largest in two decades, and it is expected to last for several days at least.

“This is the largest operation to be carried out in the West Bank since Operation Defensive Shield in 2002,” she said.

She pointed out that “the large-scale operation focuses on three refugee camps: Jenin, Nur Shams in Tulkarm, and Al-Far’a in the northern Jordan Valley.”

The Israeli military operation was widely condemned by the Arabs, the international community and the United Nations.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned of the seriousness of developments in the West Bank, calling at the same time for “a more effective American position to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also stressed that “these incursions are an Israeli insistence on systematically violating international law and international humanitarian law, and an insistence on the policy of escalation and expanding the scope of confrontations within the Palestinian territories.” It called for “a unified and effective international position that provides protection for the Palestinian people and puts an end to the series of targeting unarmed civilians, imposing restrictions, and seizing private property.”

Jamal Rushdi, the official spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, said in a statement: “The raids, attacks and killings carried out by Israel in the cities of the northern West Bank, in addition to the destruction of infrastructure and the siege of hospitals, represent a dangerous trend aimed at subjugating the Palestinian people, overthrowing the remnants of the signed agreements, and re-annexing the Palestinian territories.”

He stressed that “the international community cannot stand idly by in the face of this escalation that deliberately pushes matters in the region to the brink of the abyss, opens new fronts, and ignites fires in a way that drags the situation towards explosion.”

The UN Human Rights Commission called for a comprehensive and independent investigation into the unlawful killings and for those responsible to be held accountable, noting that the Israeli operation in the West Bank seriously threatens to deepen the already disastrous situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.