Since early Monday morning, July 3, Israeli forces have been attacking the refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank by land and air, with the participation of unmanned drones and between 1,000 and 2,000 soldiers and intelligence agents. The Army says the campaign will last “as long as it takes” and the Palestinian Authority calls it a “brutal aggression” and a “war crime.”

In the middle of the night, Israeli troops and drones entered the Jenin refugee camp, where some 14,000 people live in less than half a square kilometer, and began a military campaign of uncertain duration, with an unprecedented deployment since the end of the Second Intifada, in 2005.

So far, the raid has claimed the lives of eight Palestinians, at least five of whom were identified as militants by local sources, in addition to fifty wounded. Figures that are possibly higher due to the fact that the ambulances face blockades by the Israeli troops to enter to evacuate the wounded in the area.

Throughout the day, in which there have been bombardments and clashes, the Israeli Army assures that it destroyed an “operations center” of the Jenin Brigade – which brings together militiamen, the majority of whom are young, from all Palestinian factions. and a “laboratory for the production and storage of explosives”; launched a dozen air strikes; confiscated “an improvised rocket launcher and other weapons” as well as dozens of explosives; and arrested at least 20 suspects.

Meanwhile, the local authorities denounced that the passage of the Israeli bulldozers caused the destruction of roads and cuts in the water and electricity supply in Jenin, while the Palestinian Red Crescent demanded that safe passage be allowed to be able to transfer the wounded.

Ambulances wait to evacuate injured during the Israeli military incursion into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on July 3, 2023. © Raneen Sawafta / Reuters

On the other hand, in other parts of the West Bank there were spontaneous mobilizations in rejection of the Israeli military incursion in Jenin. In one of these demonstrations, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that a 21-year-old man died after being shot in the head by Israeli forces.

The operation in Jenin will last “as long as it takes”

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, celebrated that the military campaign in Jenin “is progressing as planned” and dealt “a big blow” to the Palestinian militias, while confirming that his troops “will receive full support”, without give details of how or when the raid might end.

Along these lines, the international spokesman for the Israeli Army, Richard Hecht, stressed that the operation will last “as long as it is necessary” to meet the objective of “breaking with the dynamics of terrorists” of attacking Israeli targets and then taking refuge in the field.

However, various analysts point out that Israel intends to complete the incursion in a maximum of two or three days because, if it extends beyond that period, the risk of a broader conflict and greater international scrutiny of its actions grows.

“From the Israeli point of view, the intention and the interest is to end this very limited operation as soon as possible and make sure that it does not become a regional event,” Giora Eiland, a retired Israeli general and former national security adviser, said. quoted by the AP agency.

Palestinians run for shelter amid the Israeli military incursion into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on July 3, 2023. © Raneen Sawafta / Reuters

There is also a political aspect behind this campaign, which comes after the claim of the most radical wing of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Israeli settler organizations, who increased calls to launch a military operation after the deadly raid on Jenin two weeks ago. , which left seven Palestinians dead – including a 15-year-old girl – but several Israeli soldiers wounded by the detonation of an explosive device.

Likewise, the military campaign overshadowed a new day of protests in Israel against the judicial reform, whose main march reached the Ben Gurion international airport. Despite the claims of protesters, opponents and even members of the ruling Likud party, Netanyahu’s coalition did not stop the parliamentary treatment of a bill that aims to restrict judicial review of measures taken by elected officials.

The Palestinian Authority denounces a “new war crime” for the Israeli operation

While Israel says it is prepared for “every possibility”, the Palestinian militias as a whole have warned of a “broad escalation” and a response to “Israeli aggression”, which would come “in the right way and place”.

Although the launch of rockets from Gaza is a latent option, at the moment there are no clear indications of what the retaliation of the Palestinian armed groups could be, which have also encouraged their followers to confront the Israeli troops.

Members of Palestinian armed groups attack an Israeli Army armored vehicle in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, on July 3, 2023. © Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP

The Palestinian Authority, for its part, considered that the campaign represents a “brutal aggression” and a “new war crime”, while demanding that the international community pressure Israel to end “its aggression against the people Palestinian”.

Countries such as Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates expressed their condemnation in similar terms, as did the Arab League, which defined the Israeli attack on Jenin as “a violation of the norms and resolutions of international legitimacy.”

With Reuters, EFE and AP