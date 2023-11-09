The Israeli bombing targeted the Labouneh forests in Naqoura, Al-Hadab in Aita Al-Shaab, the outskirts of the town of Kafr Kila, the heights of the town of Shebaa, Al-Habaria, Tal Nahas, and the Marjayoun Plain.

On Thursday evening, Israel carried out a raid on the outskirts of the town of Blida in the western sector, causing a house to catch fire.

Medical sources reported to Sky News Arabia that an ambulance team survived an Israeli raid that targeted it.

A security source told Sky News Arabia, “At 10:00 Beirut time on Thursday evening, an Israeli drone launched a raid on the town of Bayada, and civilian casualties were reported.”

The source added: “Ambulance teams in the south rushed to a house near the town of Al-Mansouri after it was targeted by Israeli army aircraft.”

An eyewitness in the town of Marjayoun told Sky News Arabia that the sounds heard tonight in the vicinity of the town of Marjayoun resulted from a raid and the fall of more than 10 Israeli artillery shells on the Buwayda area, west of Marjayoun.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli bombing also targeted “a house in the square of the town of Bayada in the western sector of southern Lebanon.”

The Israeli raids were preceded by the launching of several missiles from southern Lebanon towards the northeastern border track with Israel.

The Israeli army also dropped flares on Wadi Hunin, and its artillery shelling targeted the surroundings of the towns of Naqoura, Beit Lev, and Ramya.