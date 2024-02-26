Two Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory left at least three dead this Monday, February 26, as confirmed by Hezbollah, a cross-border escalation that is intensifying and where Israel claimed responsibility for the death of one of the group's leaders, Hasan Hussein Salami. In response, the Shiite formation launched 60 rockets against a barracks located on the Golan Heights. One of the Israeli offensives took place in the Bekaa Valley, in eastern Lebanon, in the first attack against that important Hezbollah stronghold since the start of the fighting, more than four months ago.

This Monday, February 26, Israel launched an air attack against the Beeka Valley, in eastern Lebanon, and killed at least two people. An important Shiite stronghold of Hezbollah is located in the area and is far from the border, which is why the Israeli Government stressed that the bombing occurred “deep” in Lebanese territory.

After a source close to Hezbollah told EFE that The bombing carried out by Israeli aircraft left at least two dead in the valleythe same group confirmed on Telegram that both were active in its ranks.

According to the Al Manar television channel, which acts as the spokesperson for the Shiite group, the attack targeted two different points. in the village of Haouch Tal Safiye and in the neighboring area of ​​Adous, both a few kilometers from the city of Baalbek.

After the attack, the group's political arm, through parliamentarian Hasan Fadlallah, issued a message to Israel saying that The training will respond to air actions in the east of the country and stated that revenge “will surprise the enemy.”

Hezbollah response

And the answer has not been long in coming: until 60 rockets They are the ones that Hezbollah has launched against a barracks in the Golan Heights.

“In response to the Zionist aggression in the vicinity of the city of Baalbek in the Bekaa (…), the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance attacked the headquarters of the Golan Division in Nafah with 60 'Katyusha' rockets,” he said. Hezbollah in a statement.

The attacks are found among the deepest in Lebanon since the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas began more than four months ago, which has received full support from Hezbollah.

This is the most significant since the early January airstrike in Beirut that killed senior Hamas official Saleh Arouri. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently promised intensify attacks against Hezbollah, even if a ceasefire is reached with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel claims to have killed Hezbollah leader

In another warplane attack on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, Israel said a top Hezbollah militant was killed.

Is about Hasan Hussein Salami, considered leader of the eastern Naser commandwhich carried out attacks against “civil and military targets” in northern Israel, including the launch of “anti-tank missiles towards the Kiryat Shmona area or against the headquarters of the Israeli 769 brigade,” according to a Government statement today. Israeli.





The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest peak of tension since 2006, with an intense exchange of fire, since the start of the war in Gaza, which It has claimed the lives of more than 300 people, 218 of them in the ranks of Hezbollahwhich has also confirmed casualties in Syria.

In Israel has killed 16 people on the northern border (10 soldiers and 6 civilians); while on the other side of the border at least 285 have died, including some 32 members of Palestinian militias, one soldier and 34 civilians – among them ten minors and three journalists -, in addition to Hezbollah militiamen.

