The Israeli Army launched an unprecedented military operation in the West Bank in almost two decades in the Jenin refugee camp early Monday morning, with aerial bombardments and the deployment of hundreds of soldiers. After weeks of pressure from the most radical sector of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and from the settler leaders, the Armed Forces have attacked the camp from the air ―which has practically not happened since the end of the Second Intifada, in 2005― and then penetrated with troops, armored vehicles and bulldozers. The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported eight dead and at least 50 injured, 10 of them in serious condition. Soldiers and militiamen have maintained clashes during the day in the intricate camp, one of the strongholds of the Palestinian armed groups. The Army spokesman, Daniel Hagari, has stressed that “it is not an invasion” and calculated that it will last “one or two days” more. The operation deepens the escalation of violence that the region has been experiencing for more than a year.

The Jenin City Council has assured that the water supply has been cut off due to infrastructure damage. The power grid has also gone down. In the images you can see bulldozers that take cars or trees ahead. No tanks have entered the field, although they have been photographed in the surroundings.

The Israeli Army frames the deployment in a “broad anti-terrorist effort” focused on the refugee camp, where some 18,000 people live and a new generation of more horizontally articulated fighters has been emerging. “Jenin has become a haven for terrorism in recent months and we are putting an end to that,” Prime Minister Netanyahu said.

In a videoconference with journalists, the international spokesman for the Army, Richard Hecht, has estimated the number of soldiers deployed at the equivalent of a brigade; that is, between 1,000 and 2,000. “Our goal is to break that mentality of launching an attack and getting back into the field,” as has happened in most attacks against Israelis so far this year, he added. The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Galant, has indicated that the operation “progresses as planned” and the Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, that the objective is to “focus on Jenin”, not on other parts of the West Bank, territory that Israel occupies. militarily since the 1967 Six Day War.

“What is happening in the refugee camp is a real war,” an ambulance driver at the site, Khaled Al Ahmad, told Reuters. “There are aerial bombardments against the camp and every time we go between five and seven ambulances we return full of wounded.”

Residents in the camp speak of a dozen aerial bombardments. The last one, around a mosque. The images show some fires caused by these attacks, as well as others caused by the local inhabitants themselves, who have burned tires to make it difficult to capture images from the air. From the loudspeakers of the mosques an appeal has been made to the militiamen to face the troops.

The Israeli military spokesman has stated that, although they expected an incursion, the initial offensive this morning caught them by surprise. One of the bombed targets has been a “joint operations center” where the militants coordinated and stored explosives, according to the Israeli army.

There is also a ninth Palestinian dead, during one of the spontaneous demonstrations of solidarity that have taken place in other towns in the West Bank when the news spread.

The president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmud Abbas, has announced the suspension of security coordination with Israel, something that he has done in the past without carrying it out. His Foreign Ministry has called in a statement for an “urgent international and American intervention to stop the aggression”, which it has condemned “in the strongest terms” and for the repercussions it has blamed “totally and directly on the Israeli government”.

Despite the scope of the raid, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniye has not issued any clear threats. He has assured that “the blood that is spilled in Jenin will determine the next phase in all directions and axes”, while the Islamic Jihad has warned that “all options [de respuesta] are on the table” and “the Israeli attack will not achieve its objective”.

“Determined approach”

The Defense Minister has indicated that Israel will adopt a “proactive and determined approach to terrorism.” “We closely monitor the actions of our enemies and the Israeli security forces are prepared for any possibility,” he has said about a possible response from Gaza, with the firing of rockets, or from other points in the West Bank or border countries. The Army has increased the deployment of its anti-missile systems around the Strip, governed by the Islamist Hamas movement. A concert in the town of Sderot, very close to Gaza, has also been suspended.

In nearly 20 years, Israel had only used military drones in the West Bank for surveillance, until June 21, when it did so to kill three Palestinian militants near Jenin, following an attack by the armed wing of Hamas in a Jewish settlement. with four dead. The Jenin camp was the scene of a notorious raid during the Second Intifada in 2002, which killed 52 Palestinians and 23 Israeli soldiers after 10 days of fighting.

The city has recently been the target of frequent Israeli raids, but on a smaller scale. One two weeks ago, which left seven Palestinians dead, appears to have marked a turning point. A booby-trapped explosive damaged an Israeli armored vehicle in an ambush. The soldiers inside were injured and a helicopter opened fire to encourage the evacuation of the troops, something unprecedented in the West Bank in almost two decades. The conclusion in the country, with the most right-wing government in its history, was that the explosive —more advanced than previous ones— demonstrated the need to go one step further. “The time has come to replace pincer operations with a broader one to eradicate terrorist nests in northern Samaria. [nombre oficial israelí de la zona] and restore deterrence and security,” his finance minister, far-right Bezalel Smotrich, tweeted at the time. The leaders of the main opposition parties, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, have expressed their support for the operation on Monday.

