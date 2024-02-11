The Israeli army said around 3 a.m. local time, without providing further details, that it had carried out a series of attacks on “terrorist targets” in southern Gaza and that those attacks had now ended.

More than fifty people were killed in new Israeli airstrikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday night, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Health Ministry, AFP news agency reported.

Israel launches airstrikes again on Rafah

Israel carried out further air strikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday night, international news agencies reported. At least seven people were killed, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health. On Sunday morning, according to news channel Al Jazeera, 25 people had already been killed in bombings on Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the evacuation of Rafah on Friday so that the Israeli army can eliminate Hamas members believed to be hiding in the city. These plans led to heavy criticism from the UN, the EU and aid organizations, among others, which warned of a humanitarian disaster.

US President Joe Biden also urged Netanyahu on Sunday not to invade Rafah without a “credible and executable plan” that guarantees the safety of the more than a million displaced Palestinians in the city.