The Israeli announcement was preceded by sirens sounding in the Golan Heights to warn of a missile attack.

According to the Israeli army spokesman, “the alarm was activated in open areas near the town of Mitzar in the southern Golan Heights.”

The launch of these missiles came hours after three other missiles were launched from Syria during the night, which did not cause any damage.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “three rockets were launched from Syria towards Israel, one of which passed into Israeli territory and landed in an open area south of the Golan Heights.”