In Jenin, 4 Palestinians were injured, one of them seriously, when the Israeli army opened fire on them near the town of Ya`bad.

The Israeli forces arrested 3 of the injured, while the fourth injured person was transferred to Ibn Sina Hospital, in serious condition, after being hit in the abdomen and chest.

In Ramallah, the occupation forces surrounded a house in the town of Beit Rima, north of Ramallah, and arrested two brothers.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said that the Israeli forces arrested today, Monday, 4 young men from the towns of Beit Rima and Aroura, northwest of Ramallah.

The agency quoted local sources as saying that the Israeli forces arrested the two brothers, Ayham, 25, and Ibrahim Abdel Latif Al-Rimawi, 22, during a raid on their homes in Beit Rima, north of Ramallah.

The two brothers, Abd al-Jawad and Ahmed Shehada Saleh, were also arrested during a raid on their homes in the town of Arura, north of Ramallah.

In a related context, the Israeli forces stormed the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, and detained the two young men, Ali Tariq Al-Hajj Muhammad (25 years old), and Aysar Al-Hajj Muhammad (21 years old) for several hours before releasing them.

In a related context, the Israeli army arrested about 15 Palestinians during the raid and arrest operations that it carried out at dawn today, Monday.