Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared himself to Roosevelt after the attack on Pearl Harbor when speaking on CNN and postponing all questions until after the war. “Did anyone ask Franklin Delano Roosevelt anything after Pearl Harbor? Or George W. Bush after 9/11? They will ask me tough questions, but now we must unite the country for one purpose. I created a government of national unity, and the country is united as never before,” he states. “I will answer all questions, there will be time after the war. Now let’s focus on winning: This is my responsibility now.” Humanitarian pauses? Hamas “he wants an endless series of breaks. It’s like the Germans after the Normandy landings“.

“Civilian casualties only Hamas’ fault”

As for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statements that “too many Palestinian civilians have died” in this conflict, “every civilian life lost is a tragedy – says Netanyahu -. And the blame must be placed entirely on Hamas, because it prevents them from leaving the war zone, sometimes using the threat of weapons. They put rockets in schools, hospitals, dig tunnels under children’s beds. That’s what we’re dealing with.”

“Guterres asks the savages to respect international law”

He then doesn’t fail to send a jab to Antonio Gutierres. “I would like to see the UN secretary general. Basically, he blames Israel: blame the savages and ask them to respect international law“, he claims.

“Future of Gaza? ANP has already failed in the past”

As for the future of Gaza, Netanyahu does not say that he has no faith in the Palestinian National Authority: it has already “failed” in the past in its objective of “demilitarising” and “deradicalising” the Gaza Strip. “A civil authority must collaborate to achieve two objectives: one is to demilitarize Gaza, the other is to deradicalize it. And I must say that the PA has unfortunately failed in both,” he said. The prime minister spoke of creating a “reconstructed civil authority”, to avoid falling back into the same situation. “We must give Gaza a better future, not return it to a past of failure. Let’s create a different reality”, he concluded.