Israel: “Largest Hamas tunnel discovered”. Ceasefire, UN tries again

Continue the war in the Middle East. While the UN returns today to vote on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas that would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the release of all the hostages, the IDF announces that what is considered Hamas's largest tunnel has been discovered near the Erez crossing, between Israel and Gaza. According to the Israel Defense Forces the underground tunnel system extends for 4 kilometers, with the entrance just 400 meters from the Erez crossing, which was used daily by Gaza residents to enter Israel for work or medical treatment. The system was designed by Mohammad Sinwar, brother of the Hamas leader in the Strip, Yahya Sinwar, and commander of the Khan Yunis battalion. Meanwhile in Warsaw the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, met with the director of the CIA, William J. Burns, and the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani. Egyptian security sources claim that both Israel and Hamas are open to a new ceasefire but “disagreement remains on the details”. Tajani: “Israel's reaction to Gaza is proportionate.” For the Red Crescent, the aid that has so far entered the Strip is not enough to even support 10% of the needs.

READ ALSO: War, Putin challenges the USA: “Attack NATO? Just Biden's nonsense”

In Warsaw, meeting between heads of Mossad, CIA and Prime Minister of Qatar

Mossad chief David Barnea met in Warsaw with CIA director William J. Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani. The three discussed the possibility of renewing negotiations with Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. Haaretz reports it citing Reuters.

NGO: “Israel uses hunger as a method of war”

The Israeli government is “using civilian starvation as a method of warfare in the occupied Gaza Strip, which is a war crime.” This was denounced by the NGO “Human Rights Watch” – based in the USA – in a report released in Jerusalem. “Israeli forces – added the report – are deliberately blocking the supply of water, food and fuel, voluntarily preventing humanitarian assistance, razing agricultural areas to the ground and depriving the civilian population of goods essential to their survival”.

Tajani: “Israel's reaction to Gaza is proportionate”

Italy “strongly condemned the Hamas attack against defenseless victims which recalled the Nazi brutality of the Holocaust, but we also want Israel's reaction to be proportionate, which spares the civilian population” in Gaza. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this when opening the XVI Conference of Ambassadors at the Farnesina, alongside President Sergio Mattarella.

UN Security Council tries again, voting on resolution on ceasefire

In the resolution to vote, drawn up by the United Arab Emirates, calls for an immediate ceasefire that would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the release of all hostages. The document also calls for the establishment of UN monitoring of the assistance provided. The resolution specifies that access to the Gaza Strip should be permitted via land, sea and air routes. The draft resolution that will be voted on today calls, as the Times of Israel anticipates, ''an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip'' and the ''immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages''. Even the current one draft, like the one that was rejected on December 9 due to the veto placed by the United States, does not explicitly name Hamas, but condemns “all indiscriminate attacks against civilians”. The resolution also expresses support for a two-state solution in the region and ''underlines the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian National Authority''.

25 dead in Israeli raid on Nuseirat refugee camp, journalist killed

It is 25 deaths results of the air raid conducted by Israel against the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. This was announced by the broadcaster al-Jazeera, underlining that among the victims there are ten members of the same family, that of Abu Garqud. Among the victims of the raid was also the journalist Haneen Ali Al-Qashtan, who was killed at home together with her family, as local sources report.

Another 4 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, 126 since the start of the ground operation

The Israeli Defense Forcesa (IDF) announced the death of four other soldiers in fighting against Hamas militiamen in the Gaza Strip. This brings the number of soldiers who have lost their lives since the ground operation in the Palestinian enclave began to 126. Sergeant Urija Bayer, 20 years old, originally from the northern city of Maalot-Tarshiha, lost his life in the last few hours. He died from wounds sustained in the fighting in southern Gaza on 14 December 2023. The victim was also Sergeant Liav Aloush, 21 years old from Gedera, killed yesterday fighting in southern Gaza. Also in the south of the Palestinian enclave, reservist sergeant Etan Naeh, 26 years old from Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu in northern Israel, and reservist sergeant Tal Filiba, 23 years old, from Rehovot lost their lives. Another soldier was seriously injured in the clashes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

