Israel | Kokomus meppi Aura Salla: “Finland should have recognized Palestine a long time ago”

Israel|Israel is trying to disguise the bombing of innocent people as a fight against Hamas, says coalition MEP Aura Salla.

Finland and Israel’s arms trade should be stopped, and effective trade sanctions should be imposed on Israel, says the coalition MEP Aura Salla (cook).

“We are really double moralistic in that we buy weapons from a warring country that commits genocide,” Salla says to HS.

Salla launched a messaging service on Sunday In X, an updatein which, among other things, he demands the international community to act to promote sanctions.

The Defense Forces have acquired several key weapon systems from Israel in recent years. Last year, a deal was announced in which Finland buys the anti-aircraft system intended for high-altitude defense, “David’s lingon”.

Defense secretary Antti Häkkänen (cook) said in October 2023that the arms sales will take place as planned despite the situation in Gaza.

According to Salla, arms procurement should be put on hold, and the focus should be on developing the EU’s own arms industry.

Finnish and the EU can no longer stand by while Israel bombs innocent people and tries to disguise it as a fight against Hamas, says Salla.

“Innocent civilians die there, unimaginable numbers of women and children,” says Salla.

Salla says that he condemns the actions of Hamas and considers it a terrorist organization. However, according to him, Israel has prevented the Palestinians from building a functioning society for tens of years.

“Genocide is happening now by Israel.”

As a solution, Salla proposes extensive EU trade sanctions on Israel. According to Salla, it would also be good to get the United States involved in the sanctions, but he does not consider that likely.

“What Israel understands is money. You have to fight hard,” says Salla.

Allowed according to Finland should have been stronger in support of the Palestinians for a long time. Recognizing Palestine as a state would be an important signal, he says.

“Finland should have recognized the Palestinian state a long time ago,” Salla says.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) said in Maythat Finland is not ready to recognize Palestine. At that time, according to Valtonen, it was not a suitable time for recognition, because it would not necessarily promote the achievement of a ceasefire.

Salla emphasizes that she is commenting on the issue as an individual member of the European Parliament and not as a representative of Finland.

Salla says that he is not disappointed with Valtonen’s actions as foreign minister, because an individual minister cannot decide Finland’s position.