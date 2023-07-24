This Monday, April 24, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu managed to approve the law of reasonableness, a measure within the package of the controversial judicial reform promoted by the extreme right Executive. Despite the approval of the initiative, the cracks in the Israeli Parliament are getting bigger and civil society is threatening a general strike against the reform. This weekend alone, more than half a million people took to the streets to demonstrate against him.

“Impossible”, were the statements of Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition in Israel, about the attempt to reach an agreement on the package of laws for judicial reform with the Government, but finally one of the most controversial measures was approved on Monday, July 24.

The Israeli Parliament approved the law of reasonableness, proposed by the Executive of the ultra-right prime minister, Benjamin Natanyahu, which limits some powers of the Supreme Court. The initiative aims at reduce the capacities of the high court to review the laws approved by the Israeli Legislature.

And it is that one of the main points of the reform is to eliminate the doctrine of reasonableness, which allows the Supreme Court to revoke government decisions, after determining whether they are reasonable or not. In other words, it ensures independence, the exercise of control and surveillance between the judiciary and the Executive.

His critics say that these measures included in the reform open the way to corruption and inappropriate appointments. And, for this reason, its implementation has raised alarm bells among Israelis, unleashing the largest protests the nation has seen in recent decades.

Deputies of the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) by a majority vote approved in the second and third readings the first bill in the framework of the judicial reform, which caused mass opposition protests. The document was supported by 64 deputies of the 120-seat parliament… pic.twitter.com/zqM7i6A1vm —Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 24, 2023



The amendment was approved with 64 votes in favor and none against, after the 56 opposition deputies left the Knesset. between cries of “shame”.

“We have taken the first step towards the historic improvement of our judicial system in Israel”, celebrated Yariv Levin, head of the Justice portfolio.

However, the different forces of Parliament failed to reach a consensus regarding the law despite its approval. According to the opposition, the extreme right government does not want to “respect democracy” in the country.

“Our main condition was to protect Israeli democracy, but with this government it is impossible to reach agreements that preserve Israeli democracy,” Yair Lapid, former prime minister and opposition leader, declared in the corridors of the Knesset.

“Dangerous Cracks”: Protests Grow Against Judicial Reform

The pressure against the Israeli prime minister, who left the hospital on Monday morning after undergoing an operation to put a pacemaker in his heart, is increasing. In addition to civil society, banks and private companies have also joined the protests against the judicial reform.

The country’s two largest banks, Leumi and Hapoalim, said they would allow their workers to demonstrate on Monday without losing their wages.

Hundreds of people protest on a street during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his controversial judicial reform bills, near the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023. © Reuters//Ronen Zvulun

The crisis has even reached the Army, one of the institutions with the most unity in the State of Israel. The most visible faces of the protests have threatened that more than 10,000 reservists would not return to service due to the approval of the ‘reasonableness law’, something that could jeopardize Israeli military missions, such as the usual raids in the West Bank or diminish their military potential against regional enemies such as Iran.

“These are dangerous cracks. If we do not have a strong and cohesive Army, if the best do not serve in the Israel Defense Forces, we will no longer be able to exist as a country in the region,” Lieutenant General HerziHalevi wrote on Sunday in a letter to soldiers about what is happening in the nation.

Chained to utility poles and blocking the main road in front of Parliament, the protesters once again took to the streets to voice their opposition to judicial reform. In response, the Police tried to disperse them with water cannons and used force, dragging some of the people present along the ground, to try to break up the demonstration.

The activists, who come from a wide swath of Israeli society, see the overall reform as an abuse of power by Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, which the prime minister has denied.

“The State of Israel stands before the destruction and ruin that has been wrought by a gang of extremists and kooks. We must go up to Jerusalem today!”, was one of the calls to the protests this Monday through social networks.

Netanyahu’s coalition has been determined to confront what it calls overreach by the Supreme Court, which it says has become too politically interventionist. And he has even accused him of being “too left and progressive”, something that clashes head-on with the values ​​of the extreme right-wing Executive.

Despite this victory, the future of the reform in general is still uncertain. The protesters have promised more resistance, the Histadrut union – the largest in the country – has already indicated that it is studying the possibility of going to a general strike. A scenario that could complicate Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans.

With Reuters, AP and EFE