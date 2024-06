Israeli military vehicle on the border with the Gaza Strip | Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Israeli Army reported this Saturday (22) that it had eliminated Ayman Ratma, a member of both Hamas and the Lebanese Sunni group Jamaa al Islamiya, in a selective air strike against his vehicle near the city of Khiara, 40 kilometers from the border with Lebanon. .

“An Air Force (unmanned) plane carried out a precision strike in the Bekaa area of ​​Lebanon to eliminate terrorist Ayman Ratma, a key member responsible for supplying weapons to the terrorist organizations Hamas and Jamaa al Islamiya,” says a military statement.

Israel claims that Ratma was preparing to attack the country “immediately” and that he had already participated in previous attacks against neighboring territory. So far, Hamas has not commented on the matter.

Also this Saturday, the Army said it had found the body of an Israeli citizen shot dead in a city in the northern region of the West Bank.