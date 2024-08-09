Two Hezbollah terrorists were killed on Friday (9) after an Israeli drone bombed the city of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, amid the worst escalation in the region since 2006 and as Israel awaits a possible large-scale attack by the Lebanese terrorist group.

“Two Hezbollah terrorists were identified leaving a military structure belonging to the terrorist organization in the Naqoura area. Shortly after, the Air Force eliminated them,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

For its part, the terrorist group acknowledged that the dead belonged to its ranks and identified them as Hadi Jihad Deeb “Haidar” and Mahdi Mahmud Qusaybani “Siraj”.

The drone fired at Naqoura, on the Mediterranean coast, at around 7am (local time, 1am Brasília time), the Lebanese news agency reported. ANN.

The city is home to the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and has only been the target of a limited number of targeted attacks since Hezbollah opened fire on Israeli territory on October 8 in “solidarity” with the Hamas terrorist group, which controls the Gaza Strip and is at war with Israel.

Additionally, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for two rocket attacks on Israel this morning, one “against a gathering of enemy soldiers” near Metula, and another against an Israeli brigade in Kiryat Shmona.

The Israeli military confirmed that more than 15 rockets were launched at Kiryat Shmona, most of which were intercepted and at least two hit the city, causing damage but no injuries.

The projectiles launched against Metula fell in unpopulated areas.

Earlier today, the Israeli Air Force struck a Hezbollah command center in Hanauay and the terrorist group’s infrastructure in Ayta ash Shab, southern Lebanon, including a launcher from which some 20 rockets were fired yesterday into Israeli territory.