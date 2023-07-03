Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinians in a raid on the refugee camp in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin on Monday morning. Palestinian authorities report this according to international news agencies. At least thirteen people are said to have been injured, including several in critical condition. Al Jazeera speaks of at least ten carried out by Israel airstrikes. In addition, the television channel reported that a convoy of Israeli armored vehicles was heading for the Jenin refugee camp.

The Israeli army frames its attacks as usual in an “anti-terror operation”. It sees the refugee camp as a “stronghold of terrorists”. Israel did not provide details on the number of casualties. A spokesman for the Palestinian Red Cross speaks to the French news agency AFP of multiple attacks from the air, in which several homes have been bombed. Several raids were also carried out on the site.

Hours after the attack, gunshots and explosions continued to be heard near the refugee camp. Reuters news agency steps up an ambulance driver. “What is going on in the refugee camp is real war. Each time we drive with about five to seven ambulances and come back full of injured people.”

News agencies also reported on Monday that a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli authorities near the West Bank city of Ramallah. Since the beginning of this year, Israeli military authorities have regularly carried out major raids on the refugee camp under the guise of an anti-terror strategy, often resulting in civilian deaths. Last month, five Palestinians were also killed in Israeli raids.