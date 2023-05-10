The Israeli Army has killed at dawn this Tuesday three leaders of the Islamic Jihad and at least ten Palestinian civilians in a series of bombardments in Gaza. Four are children, according to Palestinian medical sources. It is the operation ―with selective assassinations and a dozen bombardments in other parts of the Strip― that different voices in the country called for and that is repeated from time to time: it has received a name (Shield and Arrow), the border crossings with Gaza have been closed to the passage of goods and people and school classes have been canceled and residents within a 40-kilometer radius have been ordered to remain near shelters, due to the foreseeable rocket response. In the afternoon, the Israeli Armed Forces killed two other Palestinians, who they described as an Islamic Jihad cell that was transporting anti-tank missiles in a vehicle. “We are in the middle of a campaign and we are prepared for any possibility,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late in the day at a security cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv.

Last week, Israel and Islamic Jihad engaged in a day of clashes over the death of Jader Adnan, a well-known Palestinian prisoner who spent 86 days on a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment. The militia fired 104 rockets and mortar shells at Israel, which shelled several points in the Strip, leaving few casualties. A Palestinian citizen was killed and an informal truce was agreed through mediators such as the UN and Egypt. In protest of what it considered lukewarm military performance, Jewish Power, the ultranationalist party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, withdrew from sine die parliamentary votes.

Relatives mourn the death of Commander Khalil Bahtini, this Tuesday.

Fatima Shbair (AP) Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli air strike on the town of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Xinhua via Europa Press (Xinhua via Europa Press) Palestinians attend the funeral of the victims of the Israeli airstrikes, this Tuesday. HAITHAM IMAD (EFE) The wife and son of the high commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Tareq Izzeldeen, mourn his loss, this Tuesday. Ashraf Amrah (Reuters) Citizens attend the funeral of the Palestinians killed by the Israeli attacks, this Tuesday. MOHAMMED SALEM (REUTERS) A citizen reacts during the funeral of the three leaders of the Islamic Jihad and ten other civilians, this Tuesday. MOHAMMED SALEM (REUTERS) Civilians carry the bodies of those killed by Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday. Mohammed Talatene (DPA via Europa Press)

A week later and taking advantage of the surprise effect, the Israeli Air Force has killed three leaders of the Islamic Jihad, in imitation of the selective assassinations more typical of the Second Intifada (2000-2005) that called for the resumption of the extreme right. In a statement, the Army identifies and defines them as Jalil Bahitini, responsible for launching rockets last month; Tarek Az Aldin, who has led the organization’s operations in the West Bank; and Yahed Ahnam, secretary of the Islamic Jihad Military Council. The spokesman for the Palestinian armed organization, Tareq Selmi, has confirmed the identities and promised that “the crime will not go unpunished.” “A bombardment will be answered by a bombardment and an attack, an attack,” he added.

Four of the dead are children and five are women. Some are children or wives of Islamic Jihad leaders. They were with them at home when one of the 40 Israeli military aircraft that participated in the operation launched a missile at the house. One of the deceased civilians, an adult, has Russian nationality, the country’s diplomatic representation in the West Bank city of Ramallah has reported.

Building damaged by an Israeli shelling in Gaza capital, this Tuesday. Mohammed Talatene (DPA / Europa Press)

Jewish Power has announced that it is returning to parliamentary voting, after moving “from containment to attack.” According to local media, the operation had begun to be designed two months ago, due to the largest escalation of violence on the Israel-Lebanon border since 2006, which developed from the assault on the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The military commanders presented a list of potential Islamic Jihad targets, waiting for the right moment to ask for the final green light.

Israel and Islamic Jihad had a brief confrontation last summer, when the Israeli prime minister was now the head of the opposition, Yair Lapid. Half a hundred Palestinians, including 15 children, died in the shelling, and no Israelis from the rockets. In fact, one of the Islamic Jihad leaders assassinated on Tuesday replaced one who suffered the same fate at the time.

Hamas, the most powerful Islamist movement that controls Gaza, stayed on the sidelines on that occasion to avoid an escalation. The offensive this Tuesday began in a similar way, but Hamas will find it more difficult not to get involved, due to the accumulation effect and the need to show armed leadership, within the framework of a joint strategy with the rest of the militias. It is the key that will determine the duration and scope of the escalation.

In a radio interview, the Israeli Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water and a member of Likud, Netanyahu’s party, has already warned Hamas leaders in Gaza that they “have to understand” that if they add to the foreseeable response , “Yahya Sinwar and Mohamed Deif will be the first” targets of targeted killings. They are, respectively, its top leaders in Gaza and the armed wing, the Ezedin Al Qasam Brigades.

The political chief of Hamas, Ismael Haniye, who does not live in the Strip, has indicated that “the enemy has made a mistake in his calculations” and the “treacherous operation will not bring security to the occupation [en referencia a Israel], but more resistance”. And the movement’s spokesman, Hazem Qassem, stressed that, “from Hamas’ point of view”, this “aggression is not directed specifically against Islamic Jihad, but against the Palestinian people”, for which reason “there will be a proportional response the details of which will be determined by the joint operation room of all factions.”

Israel, meanwhile, has closed access to roads and beaches around the Strip, as well as to the Sderot train station, a town of 30,000 inhabitants one kilometer from Gaza. Given the foreseeable escalation, public shelters have been opened in towns much further away, such as Rishon LeZion and Bat Yam. They are south of Tel Aviv, fifty kilometers from Gaza. Some of the reservists have also been mobilized.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has called on mayors in areas near Gaza to prepare their neighbors for “every possibility, including a protracted campaign.” As of late in the day, the Strip militias had not fired any rockets or mortar shells.

Relatives mourn over the bodies of two children killed in the attack during their funeral in Gaza on Tuesday. Ashraf Amrah (Reuters)

