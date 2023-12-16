Gaza, Israel kills three hostages by mistake

“Three hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli forces in Shujaiyeh.” This was announced by the spokesperson of the Israeli Armed Forces. The hostages killed by Israel have been identified: Yotam Haim, kidnapped from kibbutz Kfar Aza; Samer Talalka, kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Am; another male hostage whose family asked that his name not be published.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus told the BBC that the killing of three Israeli hostages was being investigated. When asked about the misidentification that led to the tragedy, he gave two reasons: “First, they were dressed in civilian clothes, probably similar to what we saw on Hamas fighters,” he said, without clarifying whether the hostages had weapons. “The second is that before and after this tragic mistake, there were clashes in the area between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters.”

The third Israeli hostage killed by mistake by the Israel Defense Forces has been identified. The Forum on Families of Hostages and Missing Persons identified Alon Shamriz, 26, who lived in the Young Generation neighborhood of Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The other two hostages killed by the Israeli Defense Forces by mistake were identified as Samer Al Talalka, 25, and Yotam Haim, 28.

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in front of the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv after the Israeli army announced it had mistakenly killed three hostages in Gaza. Protesters wave placards with the names and photos of several other hostages and demand their immediate release.

White House: “Death of hostages tragic mistake”

“It's heartbreaking, it's tragic. The news arriving from Gaza concerns the killing of three hostages. I want to be careful not to go into too much detail because we don't have the picture of how the operation went and how this tragic mistake was made.” This was said by John Kirby, National Security Advisor for the White House, responding to journalists' questions regarding the death of three Israeli hostages, killed by mistake by Israeli forces during a raid in Gaza.

