Tank with Israeli soldiers on the border between Israel and Gaza | Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Israeli Army announced this Monday (24) that it killed, during an operation carried out in the Gaza Strip this Sunday (23), the terrorist Muhammad Salah, who was responsible for supervising and developing war devices for Hamas.

According to Israel, Salah worked at Hamas’ weapons manufacturing headquarters. Under his command, several terrorists worked tirelessly to develop weapons that could be used by Palestinian terrorists.

“Salah was part of a project to develop strategic weapons for the terrorist organization Hamas and directed several squads working on weapons development,” the Israeli forces statement said.

This Sunday, Israel carried out significant operations in Gaza, aiming to dismantle Hamas terrorist forces.

In Rafah, in the Tal al Sultan neighborhood, Israeli forces intensified their attacks and, with intelligence-based operations, located and destroyed large quantities of Hamas weapons, as well as rocket launch pads and underground tunnels used by terrorists.

Israel’s military statement detailed that, in addition to Salah, other terrorists who attacked its forces were also eliminated during the operation in the Palestinian enclave this weekend.

Israeli soldiers even raided the offices of two Hamas commanders in Rafah. Among the offices identified were that of the commander of the Tal al Sultan battalion, Mahmud Hamdan, and that of the commander of the rocket and missile section of the Rafah brigade, Yaser Net.