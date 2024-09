View of the Al-Qaim neighborhood, located in the south of Beirut, capital of Lebanon, target of Israeli aerial bombing this Thursday | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Israel carried out this Thursday (26) a strategic air strike in the south of Beirut, capital of Lebanon, which resulted in the death of Muhammad Hussein Sarour, identified as commander of the drone unit of Hezbollah, a terrorist group that operates in the country under the support of Iran.

According to Israel, Sarour was the main architect of the air offensives of Hezbollah terrorists, who use drones and missiles to attack northern Israel. According to the Army, Sarour coordinated “numerous aerial terrorist attacks” against the country.

The bombing carried out this Thursday is part of a series of attacks that Israel has been carrying out against southern Lebanon since October 2023, when Hezbollah began attacking northern Israel in “retaliation” for the war in Gaza, started by terrorists from the Hamas. This was the fourth bombing carried out in south Beirut in less than seven days and the sixth since the beginning of the military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, this attack left at least two dead and 15 injured.

According to Israel, attacks against Lebanon have been focused on strategic areas where Hezbollah hides weapons and ammunition in civilian infrastructure, which, according to Israel, justifies the intensity and targeting of the bombings. The Israeli army maintains that the operations directly target only Hezbollah weapons storage sites.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, approved the air strike carried out this Thursday while heading to New York, in the USA, where he will speak this Friday (27) at the United Nations General Assembly. Through a photo published aboard his plane, the prime minister confirmed that he was “aware of the operation” and had personally authorized the attack on Sarour.

Also this Thursday, Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, reiterated that the offensive against Hezbollah will continue, stating that “there are still missions to complete”, highlighting that the objective is to guarantee Israel’s security and allow the return of residents of the north of the country, who were evacuated due to recent Hezbollah attacks.