A journalist takes photos of damaged buildings after an Israeli airstrike in the Sultaniyeh region, in southern Lebanon, which killed senior Hezbollah commander Ali Ahmed Hassin, this Monday (8) | Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported this Monday (8) that they killed yet another senior commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force, responsible for planning and executing numerous attacks against Israeli territory in recent months. His death was also confirmed by the terrorist group.

According to the Israeli Army, Ali Ahmed Hassin held the rank of brigade commander and was accused of planning attacks against Ramim Ridge, in the north of the country, an area that is constantly the target of rockets, missiles and drones loaded with explosives. by the Lebanese militia.

“As part of his role, he was responsible for planning and executing terrorist attacks in the Ramim Ridge area against the Israeli home front,” the IDF said in a statement.

Hassin was killed in the city of as-Sultaniyah, in southern Lebanon, along with two other terrorists under his command, according to Israeli information. He was the fifth senior Hezbollah officer to be eliminated by Israel amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, according to the Army.

Since October 8, one day after the official start of Israel's war against Hamas, Hezbollah-led forces have almost daily attacked communities in Israeli territory and military posts located along the border. The IDF says some 3,100 rockets, missiles and drones have been launched from Lebanon into northern Israel since the start of the war.