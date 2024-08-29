He The Israeli army killed Mohammed Jaber ‘Abu Shujaa’, leader of the Tulkarem brigade of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. and four other militants in an exchange of fire while they were taking refuge in a mosque, according to a military statement.

According to the criteria of

Jaber “was involved in numerous terrorist attacks, including the shooting that killed Israeli citizen Amnom Muchtar in June,” the military said.

In total, At least 70 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire (mostly by army fire and at least one by settlers) in Augustthe most violent month this year in the West Bank.

Muhammad Jabber, also known as Abu Shujaa, commander of the Nur Shams refugee camp branch of the Al-Quds Brigades in Tulkarem. Photo:AFP Share

Palestinian news agency Wafa also reported the death of 21-year-old Majed Majed Daoud during the Israeli raid, although it has not yet been specified whether he was one of the militants who were in the mosque with Abu Shujaa.

“An Israeli special force infiltrated the camp and kidnapped the young Mohammed Qassas, after wounding him, claiming that he was wanted,” Wafa added.

Palestinian media outlets claim that Qassas was arrested by soldiers who had infiltrated the city dressed as civilians.

The operation carried out this morning by the Army was supported by the Israeli Border Police and the internal intelligence service, the Shin Bet.

“During the anti-terrorist operation, a border police officer was slightly injured” and was taken to hospital.

Bodies of four men who died in an Israeli military operation. Photo:AFP Share

The Army He highlighted the role of the leader of the Tulkarem brigade in the attack that killed Israeli Amnon Muchtar last June, when the 67-year-old was shot in his car in the West Bank city of Qalqilya.

In late June, the armed forces launched three missiles at Abu Shujaa’s house in Nur Shams in an attempt to kill him, killing one of his relatives, also a commander in the Tulkarem brigade.

Military raid leaves 18 dead

Since last week, the Israeli army has been carrying out constant raids in Tulkarem, one of the strongholds of the Palestinian militants near Jenin, and in the nearby refugee camp, Nur Shams.

However, Operations escalated just over 24 hours ago into a full-scale incursion in Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem, which has already claimed at least 18 lives.

In the past 36 hours, eight Palestinians have been killed in Jenin, six more in Tulkarem – five today in the shooting that killed ‘Abu Shujaa’ and an elderly man last night – and another four died on Wednesday in a drone attack on their vehicle in the Palestinian governorate of Tubas.

In Tulkarem, Israeli forces continue to operate, and according to Palestinian sources, they are searching houses and arresting residents of the Nur Shams refugee camp.

People inspect the damage to a mosque building following an Israeli military operation in the Fara Palestinian refugee camp. Photo:AFP Share

“Since yesterday, everyone has been in a state of terror and fear, with explosions and shootings. The Israeli army is entering houses, searching them, destroying furniture, arresting young people and beating them. The situation is terrifying,” Ashraf, a neighbour, told Efe after seeing soldiers enter his sister’s house.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, 25 Palestinians – including former prisoners – have been arrested across the West Bank between Wednesday night and this morning. They bring the total number of people arrested since October, including in East Jerusalem, to 10,300, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Commission, which does not count those arrested in Gaza.

In Jenin, the Internet and telephone services have been out since early this morning, preventing the Red Crescent from contacting its ambulance centre. The group has also received numerous requests from terrified citizens asking for food, baby milk, medicines and drinking water.

In Tulkarem and Nur Shams camp, the destruction of the water supply network has led to a lack of drinking water, the Palestinian group denounced, while the streets are filled with rubbish and destruction caused by Israeli bulldozers.

The new raids coincide with a call by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz to temporarily evacuate the Palestinian population from the West Bank, arguing that this is a necessary measure to combat the presence of armed groups in the occupied territory.

An Israeli military bulldozer excavates a road during a raid in the Nur Shams Palestinian refugee camp. Photo:AFP Share

“Iran is working to establish an eastern terrorist front against Israel in the West Bank, modeled on Gaza and Lebanon, by funding and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons from Jordan,” Katz said on social media, calling for “addressing the threat” in the West Bank in the same way that “the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza” is addressed.