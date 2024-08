Israel carrying out a major anti-terrorist operation in the West Bank on Wednesday (28) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The Israeli Army killed this Thursday (29) during an operation in the West Bank the leader of the Tulkarem brigade of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Mohammed Jaber ‘Abu Shujaa’, and four other terrorists in an exchange of fire that occurred inside a mosque where they were taking refuge, according to a military statement.

Jaber “has been involved in numerous terrorist attacks, including the shooting in which Israeli citizen Amnom Muchtar was killed in June,” the military said.

At the end of June, the armed forces launched three missiles at the house of ‘Abu Shujaa’ in Nur Shams, with the aim of eliminating him. At that time, he managed to escape, but the attacks resulted in the death of one of his relatives, also a commander of the Tulkarem brigade.

The operation carried out this morning by the Israeli Army had the support of the country’s Border Police and the internal intelligence service, the Shin Bet.

“During the anti-terrorist operation, a border police officer was slightly injured and taken to a hospital,” Israel said in the military statement.

The Israeli army has been carrying out constant attacks since last week on Tulkarem, a stronghold of Palestinian terrorists near Jenin, and the neighboring refugee camp, Nur Shams.

Operations intensified just over 24 hours ago in a large-scale operation in the West Bank to prevent terrorists from occupying civilian areas.

This operation coincides with a call by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz to temporarily evacuate the Palestinian population from the West Bank, claiming that this is a necessary measure to combat the presence of armed groups in the occupied territory.