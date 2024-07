Hezbollah militiamen display equipment with a poster of the group’s late military commander Imad Moghnieh in Lebanon | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A commander of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah was killed on Wednesday (3) after the vehicle he was traveling in was attacked by an Israeli drone in the Al Housh area, in southern Lebanon.

A source close to Hezbollah, who requested anonymity, told EFE Agency that the terrorist was a leader of the Aziz Unit of the armed formation, identified as Abu Nimah.

The Israeli military (IDF) confirmed the attack shortly afterwards, saying in a statement that Nasser was one of the most senior militants killed in the ongoing border conflict.

According to Israeli reports, he previously commanded Hezbollah’s special forces and was involved in several attacks against the country, including the cross-border kidnapping of soldiers Ehud Goldwasser and Eldad Regev in 2006.

Three weeks ago, another Israeli strike killed a top Hezbollah commander, identified as Abu Taleb, in a house also located in the south of the country.

His death, along with that of several other members of the terrorist group, triggered a sharp escalation between Hezbollah and Israel in the following days, including a massive wave of attacks with more than 200 projectiles against several points in the neighboring country, some against areas far from the common border.

Israeli troops have stepped up training in the north of the country in recent weeks due to the possibility of an all-out war against Hezbollah, with whom they have been engaged in intense crossfire since October 8, a day after the start of the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The clashes are the worst between the sides since their 2006 war and there are fears they could lead to another open conflict as the international community tries to find a negotiated solution to the border crisis.