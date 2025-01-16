Israel kills more than 50 Gazans despite the announcement of a ceasefire that will begin on Sunday

The Israeli Army has killed at least 51 Gazans between the night and early morning of this Thursday, according to local sources in the Gaza Strip, following the announcement from Qatar of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that will come into force on Sunday.

The attacks have occurred in central areas such as the Nuseirat camp and against homes in the southern Khan Yunis, but one of the hardest hit areas has once again been the capital Gaza City, in the north, with at least 28 dead.

“A terrifying night along the Gaza Strip! The pace of the bombings has increased drastically in the last few hours, and with it the number of martyrs and wounded,” journalist Anas al Sharif, who works for Al Jazeera in Gaza, denounced early in the morning.

At least 18 Gazans have been killed and others wounded in the bombing of residential blocks in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City, according to the Gaza Civil Defense. In addition, three other people have died in the attack on another house in the Al Daraj neighborhood, east of the capital, Wafa confirmed.

Also in Gaza City, rescue teams have recovered 5 dead and more than 10 injured under the rubble of a bombed house in the Al Rimal neighborhood, while medical sources confirmed the death of two girls in the attack on two houses in the Shujaiya neighborhood.

Two more citizens have died in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis, where there were also attacks on homes and a charitable hospice, causing an unknown number of deaths. In Nuseirat, Israeli airstrikes also caused new fatalities, medical sources indicated.

The ceasefire announcement

The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohamed bin Abderrahman Al Thani, announced last night in Doha that Israel and Hamas had finally reached a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with the aim of being permanent and which will come into force on Sunday.

More than 46,700 Palestinians have been killed and around twice as many have been injured in the Strip by Israeli attacks in 15 months of devastating war, which began after the multiple attack by Hamas, although that estimate would be very conservative according to some calculations.

The Islamist group Hamas, for its part, celebrated the agreement and indicated that the cessation of the “aggression against Gaza” is one more step on the path towards the objectives of “liberation and return” of the Palestinian people; who lives under Israeli occupation.

The ceasefire agreement contemplates a first phase of six weeks in which 33 Israeli hostages – with priority given to children, women and the elderly – will be released in exchange for the release of more than 1,200 Palestinian prisoners.