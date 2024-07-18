Home page politics

His car caught fire during the attack. (Archive photo) © Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa

Israel is currently fighting mostly against Hezbollah in the north. But the country has other enemies in Lebanon. The army is now said to have taken action against a member of a militant group again.

Beirut/Tel Aviv – According to Lebanese sources, a member of an extremist group was killed in a suspected Israeli drone attack. The man belonged to the Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya group, which is allied with the Islamist Hamas. He died when his vehicle was hit in the east of the country, according to Lebanese security sources. The Lebanese state agency NNA also reported the incident in the Bekaa Valley. According to reports, his car caught fire as a result of the attack.

The information could not initially be independently verified. When asked, Israel’s army said it was investigating the reports. The militant group did not initially comment. The organization is close to the Shiite militia Hezbollah and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and says it supports their fight against Israel.

In June, the Israeli army killed a member of the group in an attack in the Bekaa Valley. The military said at the time that he was responsible for supplying weapons to Hamas and Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya.

Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia have been fighting almost daily since the start of the Gaza war. There have been deaths on both sides. Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, says it is acting out of solidarity with Hamas. It has long been feared that the conflict could escalate. dpa