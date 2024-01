Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military vehicles parked at a camp on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Israeli Army reported this Thursday (4) that its troops killed an Islamic Jihad commander in the north of the Gaza Strip, as part of the war against the terrorist group Hamas.

The commander in question, Mamdouh Lolo, was killed after an attack by a military aircraft under the direction of the intelligence services, an IDF spokesperson said.

“Lolo acted as an advisor and confidant to the leaders of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the north of the Gaza Strip. Additionally, he was in contact with senior officials at the terrorist organization's overseas headquarters,” the spokesperson said. In addition to being “an important figure in Islamic Jihad, he planned and directed many terrorist attacks in the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians and soldiers,” he added.

Israel declared war on Hamas – which controls the Gaza Strip – on October 7, following an attack by Palestinian militia that included rocket fire and the simultaneous infiltration of thousands of militiamen who massacred around 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 in nearby towns. to the enclave.

Since then, Islamic Jihad has joined Hamas in the conflict, while the Israeli Army has launched a major air, land and sea offensive against the region.