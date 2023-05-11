With airstrikes, Israel killed the head of the Islamic Jihad rocket force at dawn on Thursday, May 11. He is the fourth leader of the movement to be killed in a series of “selective assassinations” launched last Tuesday morning by the Israeli Army, and which so far has left at least 25 Palestinians dead, including five children. The Islamist group responded with hundreds of rockets fired from Gaza at Israeli towns.

Ali Ghali is the name of the head of the Islamic Jihad who died in an attack on the house where he was on Thursday, May 11. According to the Israeli army, the man helped supervise the firing of rockets, which has become the main attack technique of armed Palestinian militias against Jewish settlements.

The armed wing of the Jihad, the Al-Quds Brigades, confirmed the death of the militant. “Ali Ghali was killed in the southern Gaza Strip along with other martyrs,” he noted.

The Israeli Army claimed that the other two killed in the attack were also members of the Jihad. However, hePalestinian media reported that it was Ghali’s brother and nephew.

Israeli forces confirmed that warplanes targeted Ghali as he was hiding “in an apartment in Khan Younis,” the second urban center of the impoverished Palestinian enclave.

This is the fourth senior military official of the armed militia who has died in the operation that Israel began on Tuesday, May 9, under the name ‘Shield and Arrow’. A series of onslaughts that leaves so far 25 dead Palestinians, of which at least five are minors.

The Islamist movement against which the Jewish-majority country has directed its assaults this week is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the European Union and the United States.

A damaged building, where Islamic Jihad commander Ali Ghali was killed in an Israeli strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2023. REUTERS – IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

According to official Israeli figures, this week at least 523 rockets have been launched from Gaza, of which 380 crossed into Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Defense ensures that 96% of these were intercepted. However, some hit homes and vehicles, without leaving any fatality for the moment.

Aircraft sirens have sounded in towns near the strip, but also in places further away, such as Beersheba, in the east, or Tel Aviv, in the north. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday called on citizens living in areas bordering Gaza to stay in bomb shelters.

According to information reported by the British channel ‘BBC’, the Israeli Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that from the start of the offensive until this Thursday morning it had treated 32 people, of whom 15 were injured by the impact of rockets and 17 others suffered from severe anxiety.

Miriam Karen gestures towards her damaged home, hit by a rocket from Gaza for the second time in five years, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2023. REUTERS – Ronen Zvulun

The Netanyahu Administration also assured that of the rockets fired, at least 100 had failed and that some had killed four Palestinians. A statement that the Islamic Jihad described as “completely incorrect” and pointed out that with it Israel seeks to “escape its responsibility” for the recent deaths of civilians.

Furthermore, the Jihad stated that “Israeli assassinations will not go unpunished and that all options are on the table.” A day earlier, the group had promised a “response on the same scale as the crimes” of its enemy, after three more of its military leaders were killed in Israeli airstrikes this week.

“Targeted Killings”

After a truce agreed last week -after another confrontation started by the Islamic Jihad following the death of an imprisoned militant during a hunger strike- Israel began an offensive against the Islamist movement with a series of “selective assassinations”, in those who have targeted leaders of armed militias.

On Tuesday, May 9, at dawn, three other Jihad leaders died during those attacks. However, far from attacking only armed leaders, the bombings have also killed civilians, as is frequent in the conflict.

Palestinian rescue workers inspect a house where Islamic Jihad commander Ahmed Abu Daqqa was killed in an Israeli attack, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2023. © Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The Jihad called on Israel to end the assaults, which has provoked rejection by the majority-Jewish nation, whose coalition government includes far-right parties that support armed incursions into Palestinian territories. Its members had been calling for military action against the Palestinian militias for days, after the truce last week.

“We are not willing to accept the delusional demands of Islamic Jihad,” he said. Yuli Edelstein MP, head of the Israeli Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Kan radio. “From time to time, we have to initiate action and this is exactly what the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and the Shin Bet (intelligence agency) did very successfully this time,” he added.

Calls for a de-escalation

A senior jihad leader, Mohammad al-Hindi, is scheduled to arrive in Cairo on Thursday amid an Egyptian-led negotiation process.

Also scheduled during the day, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will meet with his Jordanian, French and German counterparts Ayman Safadi in Berlin to discuss peace efforts.

Likewise, in a call Jake Sullivan, US National Security adviser, highlighted to his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, “the need to reduce the escalation and avoid further loss of life”, and alluded to mediation efforts, according to the Casa White.

In addition, the Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, António Guterres, expressed his concern and asked that there be no further escalation, according to what was reported by his spokesman in New York.

On Wednesday, May 10, the Hamas group, which controls Gaza, rejected the attack perpetrated by Israel and indicated that the “enemy has made a mistake in its calculations.” It also described the operation against the Jihad leaders as “treacherous”, adding that this, instead of bringing “security to the occupation” (in reference to the territories under Israeli control) will unleash “more resistance.”

Some local media outlets indicate that an active role for Hamas in this new escalation of the conflict could come to a head, after Hamas stayed out of previous clashes between Israel and the Jihad.

With Reuters, AFP and international media