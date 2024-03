The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, approved last Friday (15) plans for operations in Rafah | Photo: EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed this Wednesday (20) the death of four high-ranking Hamas officials, according to intelligence sources, adding to at least five other terrorist deaths in the last week.

“The fighter jets eliminated high-ranking Hamas operatives in Rafah who were helping the group's military wing to establish ongoing control as well as (conduct) operations on the ground,” a military statement said today, adding that they managed the group's activities in humanitarian zones.

Among the dead were Sayid Katab Alkhashash and Osama Hamd Zaher, heads of the northern and eastern branches of the Hamas Emergency Office in Rafah. The third dead is Hadi Abu Alrus Kasin, an operations officer, according to the IDF statement, and the fourth is Nidal Aleed, head of the entire Rafah Emergency Office, killed in an attack last week.

Another employee, Muhammad Aud Almelalakhi, from the same sector, was injured in today's attack, but it is not known whether he is dead or not.

In another Israeli bombing last night, civil servant Amjad Hathat, head of the committee's western flank, was also killed in an operation against the terrorists.

Also killed on Monday (18) in Al Shifa hospital was the head of operations at the Hamas Ministry of the Interior, Faiq Mabhouch, who, according to Israel, coordinated the group's activities in the enclave. (With EFE Agency)