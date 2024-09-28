Home page policy

From: Tadhg Nagel

Press Split

After the killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, reactions were mixed. Some are behind Israel. Others make open threats.

Beirut – After the killing of Hezbollah-Commanders Hassan Nasrallah with an airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut Israel is satisfied. The USA continues to stand behind the country. But not everyone is enthusiastic.

In a TV speech, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari expressed relief over Nasrallah’s death. He was “one of Israel’s greatest enemies ever”. Nevertheless, Israel’s mission is “not over yet, Hezbollah still has more options,” said Hagari. The Israeli military remains “on high alert around the clock.”

Israel kills Hezbollah leader in Beirut – these are the reactions to Nasrallah’s death

US President Joe Biden called the killing of Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice for his many victims,” which included “thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians.” He further emphasized that the US upholds Israel’s right to oppose Hezbollah Hamasto defend the Houthis in Yemen and “any other Iranian-backed terrorist group.” He therefore instructed the Pentagon to increase the defense readiness of US forces in the Middle East in order to “deter aggression,” Biden continued.

Killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. © IMAGO/Dohrn Michael/ABACA

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), however, expressed concern about further escalation in the Middle East. In the ARD “Report from Berlin” She described the situation there as “extremely dangerous” and at the same time criticized Israel’s actions. “It threatens to destabilize the whole of Lebanon. And that is in no way in the interest of Israel’s security,” said the Green politician. Although she understands Israel’s desire to defend itself, that is only one side of the coin. “The military logic is one, with a view to destroying Hezbollah terrorists. But the security logic is different,” warned Baerbock. She also recalled the call for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

In response to Israel’s airstrikes: Heads of state call for ceasefire in the Middle East

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi also called for one. He told the UN General Assembly that there should be no delay in achieving a “comprehensive ceasefire” in the Middle East. According to him, a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians remains the only way out of the tensions in the region.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about “the dramatic escalation of events in Beirut over the last 24 hours.” The “cycle of violence” must stop now. “All sides must step back from the brink. The people of Lebanon, Israel and the entire region cannot afford total war,” said Guterres on the short message service X.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğanthe Turkish president, attacked Israel harshly. In a post on This began last year with the war in Gaza after the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7th. “The Israeli government is becoming more and more ruthless as it is coddled by the powers that supply weapons and ammunition for its massacres; “It defies all humanity, human values ​​and international law,” said Erdoğan. It is therefore the task of the global structures, especially the UN Security Council, to act quickly.

Iran threatens Israel after Nasrallah’s death – Hamas and Houthi rebels stand behind Hezbollah

However, blatant threats came from Iran. Iran’s first vice president, Mohammad Reza Aref, reportedly said that the killing of Nasrallah would result in the “destruction” of Israel. “We warn the leaders of the occupying regime that the unjust bloodshed…especially of Hezbollah’s general secretary, martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, will result in their destruction,” the Iranian news agency quoted Isna Aref. The Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also made a number of statements on X. Among other things, he said there that Nasrallah was a martyr. Israel, “the evil Zionist regime” did not “victory through this atrocity.”

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

“His Eminence, the Master of Resistance, the Righteous Servant, has passed away to be with his Lord, who is pleased with him as a great martyr,” reads Hezbollah’s statement on its slain leader. In it, the militia vows to “continue their jihad by facing the enemy [Israel] opposes, supports Gaza and Palestine, and defends Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people.” Yemen’s Houthi militia and Hamas expressed their full support. “The Assassination of Hassan Nasrallah will not break the will of the resistance and we are confident that the occupation will lose the fight,” senior Hamas official Sami told Abu Zuhri Reuters. (tpn)