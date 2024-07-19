The Israeli Army confirmed on Friday (19) that it had killed Ali Jaafar Maatuk, commander of the Radwan Force, the elite unit of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, in an airstrike launched on Thursday (18) in the Majdal Selm area, in southern Lebanon.

“During the attack, the commander of the Radwan Force, terrorist Ali Jaafar Maatuk, was eliminated, along with another commander responsible for the unit’s operations in the Hajir region,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

According to the military note, both “promoted numerous attacks against the State of Israel” and in the same attack other Radwan militiamen who operated from the command center that was attacked were killed.

Hezbollah confirmed Maatuk’s death, without providing further details on the causes, as well as that of militiaman Mohamed Hasan Mustafa “Mortada”.

Hours earlier, the Israeli Air Force also dismantled a Hezbollah military structure in the Chaqra area overnight, after striking infrastructure in Ain El Tineh and two Hezbollah military posts in Zibqin and Maryamine, all in southern Lebanon.

In other operations, Israel also confirmed that it had eliminated Hasan Ali Muhana, Hezbollah commander in the Qana sector and an agent of the group’s engineering unit, as well as Mohamed Jabarah, commander of the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in the Bekaa Valley in northeastern Lebanon.

“It was responsible for carrying out terrorist attacks and missile launches against the State of Israel, including coordinated attacks with the terrorist organization Jamaa Islamiya,” an Israeli military statement said about Jabarah.

Both Hezbollah and the Al Qassam Brigades confirmed the deaths.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest level of tension since 2006, with an intense exchange of hostilities since October, parallel to the war in the Gaza Strip.