Four Palestinians, including a Fatah movement commander, were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, and dozens more were wounded, two days after the end of an operation in Gaza that left more than 40 dead.

On Tuesday morning, three Palestinians were killed in Nablus in an Israeli strike, including Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, a senior official with the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, one of the main militant groups in the West Bank operating under the ruling Fatah party.

Later, another Palestinian died after being wounded in Hebron, in the south of the occupied territory, after clashes with the Israeli army. The latter confirmed that he had carried out a joint operation with the police and the Shin Beth, the internal intelligence services, against “the terrorist” al Nabulsi and that they used a rocket against the residence of this fighter suspected of being involved in a series of attacks against Israel.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its doctors treated dozens of people for gunshot wounds in the Nablus area, and that at least four of them were in critical condition.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the deceased in Hebron as Yasin Jaber, 17, and the other two dead in Nablus as Islam Sabbuh and Hussein Taha, aged 25 and 16, respectively.

After the murder of Al Nabulsi, the armed wing of Fatah warned in a statement that “the response will be equal to the crime.”

The army raid comes two days after the end of an Israeli military operation against the Palestinian armed movement Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, in which 46 Palestinians, including several children, were killed, according to a Palestinian report. The terrorist organization responded with more than a thousand rockets, according to the army. An Egyptian-brokered truce on Sunday ended three days of intense fighting.

Since March, at least 57 Palestinians have been killed, mostly in that Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967. Among the victims are alleged militants as well as non-combatants, such as the experienced ‘Al Jazeera’ television journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, when It was covering an Israeli incursion into Jenin. Attacks against Israelis have left 19 dead in the same period.