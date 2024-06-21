Soldiers inside a tunnel 400 meters from the Erez crossing, between Gaza and Israel, in the city of Beit Hanun, in the north of the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this Thursday (20) that they killed a commander of the elite Hamas division in the north of the Gaza Strip. The terrorist was identified as Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka.

The targeted aerial operation was carried out based on data from Israeli intelligence, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), according to the military.

Alsauarka was part of a squadron of the Nukhba Forces, which participated in the massacres in southern Israel on October 7. Furthermore, the terrorist was classified by Israel as a Hamas sniper who led the group’s activities in the Beit Hanoun region, participating in serious attacks against IDF soldiers.

According to military sources, an extensive search was carried out in a region where the presence of Hamas was suspected and, subsequently, Alasuarka was identified in the Beit Hanoun area. No civilians were injured during the attack.