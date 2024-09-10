Israeli soldiers leaving for the country’s border with the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/ Atef Safadi

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday (10) that it killed the commander of the last Hamas battalion in the city of Rafah, Mahmoud Hamdan, in a drone attack that took place several weeks ago in the southern Gaza Strip.

“He played an important role in planning Israel’s invasion on October 7 and was developing his plans in the city of Rafah before the troops entered,” an Israeli military statement said.

Likewise, the text highlighted that, in “additional attacks”, the troops killed other high-ranking commanders of the battalion, responsible for the Tal al Sultan area, in Rafah, along with dozens of other terrorists.

The Israeli army claims to have found hundreds of tunnels in the city, towards Egypt, which were used by Palestinian militias for arms trafficking.

For this reason, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on maintaining control of the so-called Philadelphia Corridor as a requirement for signing an agreement with Hamas, something the Islamist group opposes as it would mean the presence of Israeli troops in Gaza even after signing a ceasefire.