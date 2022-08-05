This Friday, August 5, Israeli forces bombed targets that they claimed are linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in the Gaza Strip. Among the deceased is a commander of the group, who has already promised reprisals. The Islamist movement warned that it could attack Tel Aviv.

New escalation of tension between Israel and Gaza. The Israeli armed forces launched a wave of airstrikes against the Palestinian enclave, in which it claims that a high-ranking militant of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) was killed, a group that promises a harsh response.

This version was confirmed by an official of the movement who assured that Tayseer al-Jaabaria high-ranking commander, was killed in the strikes, which hit several targets around the densely populated strip.

The attacks targeted targets of the Islamist group, according to Israel. However, at least seven other people, including a child, also died. In addition, around 40 residents of the Palestinian enclave were injured, local health officials said.

“The IDF is currently attacking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front,” the army said in a statement.

Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza, killing at least eight people, including a senior militant, according to Palestinian officials. https://t.co/8AI1gZLBrJ — ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2022



The Israeli onslaught came after days of rising tensions following the arrest of Bassam al-Saadi, a Palestinian militant leader, during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin earlier this week.

Islamic Jihad promises to respond with attacks

In a statement broadcast by the Lebanese and pro-Iranian television network ‘Al Mayadeen’, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziad Al-Nakhala, promised to retaliate for these attacks.

“There are no red lines in this battle and Tel Aviv will fall under the rockets of the resistance, as well as all Israeli cities,” he said.

Jihad is likely to launch rockets into Israeli territory from Gaza, which would plunge the region into a new war.

But in the face of Israeli military might, there is a risk of devastating attacks on the impoverished territory, which in previous conflicts has borne the most fatalities, a territory ruled by the Hamas group and home to around two million Palestinians.

With Reuters and AP