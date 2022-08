How did you feel about this matter?

An Israeli air strike killed a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, officials said Sunday.

Khaled Mansour was the second jihadist leader killed since tensions in the region rose on Friday. He commanded Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad operations in the southern Gaza Strip and died in Saturday’s fighting.

The Islamic Jihad Al-Quds Brigades confirmed that the airstrike on the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed Mansour and two other militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced that the army will continue to strike targets in the Gaza Strip “in a timely and responsible manner in order to minimize damage to non-combatants”.

Lapid called the attack “an extraordinary achievement”. “The operation will continue as long as necessary,” the prime minister said in a statement.

On Sunday, the third day of the attacks, Gaza’s Health Ministry said 29 people had been killed in the fighting so far along the coastal strip, including six children and four women. He reported that at least 253 people were injured. It is the worst clash in the region since the 11-day war in 2021.

Tensions could increase because this Sunday ultranationalist Israelis will visit, during a holy holiday, a site in Jerusalem that is known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. These visits often generate violence between Israel and the Palestinians.