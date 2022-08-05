An injured Palestinian woman is transferred this Friday after an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip. Mohammed ABED / AFP

AG Friday, August 5, 2022, 4:31 p.m.



The Israeli Army announced this Friday the beginning of a bombing operation against targets of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip after several days on alert for possible retaliation by the organization after the arrest in the West Bank of a senior official. of the group. Medical sources on the ground cited by the Reuters agency have reported that at least fifteen people would have been injured.

The first minutes of the so-called ‘Operation Dawn’ have begun with the announcement of the death of a commander of the Islamic Jihad military forces in northern Gaza, identified as Tayseer al Jabari, sources in the ‘Jerusalem Post’ newspaper report.

Al Jabari was the successor to Baha Abu al Ata, who was killed in November 2019 in an Israeli airstrike. The operation sparked two days of clashes between the Israeli Army and Islamic Jihad that left at least 34 members of the terrorist group dead and 111 wounded.

The bombings this Friday have their immediate motive in a raid carried out on Monday by Israeli forces in a refugee camp in Jenin that resulted in the death of a Palestinian teenager and the arrest of Basam Saadi, a senior member of Islamic Jihad, and his son-in-law Ashraf al Jada. The organization promised retaliation after the operation.

“Following direct threats posed by Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, the IDF (Israeli Army) is now attacking the Gaza Strip,” the military announced in a statement on its Twitter account.

Firefighters strive this Friday to extinguish a fire in a building in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli bombardment.



Mohammed ABED / AFP

See also Economy - Tel Aviv is the most expensive city in the world, according to the classification of 'The Economist'

In the same statement, the Israeli Army declares a so-called “special situation” on the domestic combat front, without giving further details.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA has confirmed the beginning of the attacks, which have reached, among other targets, the Palestine Tower building in the Gaza neighborhood of Rimal.