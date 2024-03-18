The Israeli army said in a statement:

After receiving intelligence information from the General Security Service and the Military Intelligence Service regarding the presence of a number of Hamas officials in Al-Shifa Hospital, and as part of a raid by IDF forces and the General Security Service on the place, the terrorist called Faiq Al-Mabhouh, head of the Operations Directorate of the Internal Security Service of the Hamas terrorist organization, was eliminated.

Al-Mabhouh was responsible for coordinating between Hamas agencies in the Gaza Strip in routine and emergency situations.

Al-Mabhouh was killed during an exchange of fire with the forces. He was armed and was hiding inside the Al-Shifa Hospital complex and working from there to promote terrorist activities.

In the room next to the place where he was killed, many weapons were found.

The Israeli army announced, early Monday, that it was carrying out a military operation in the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that a “delicate operation” was being carried out at the Shifa Medical Complex based on intelligence information.