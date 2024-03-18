The Israeli army said in a statement:
- After receiving intelligence information from the General Security Service and the Military Intelligence Service regarding the presence of a number of Hamas officials in Al-Shifa Hospital, and as part of a raid by IDF forces and the General Security Service on the place, the terrorist called Faiq Al-Mabhouh, head of the Operations Directorate of the Internal Security Service of the Hamas terrorist organization, was eliminated.
- Al-Mabhouh was responsible for coordinating between Hamas agencies in the Gaza Strip in routine and emergency situations.
- Al-Mabhouh was killed during an exchange of fire with the forces. He was armed and was hiding inside the Al-Shifa Hospital complex and working from there to promote terrorist activities.
- In the room next to the place where he was killed, many weapons were found.
The Israeli army announced, early Monday, that it was carrying out a military operation in the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza.
Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that a “delicate operation” was being carried out at the Shifa Medical Complex based on intelligence information.
