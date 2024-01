Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military vehicles parked at a camp on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Israeli Army continued to attack Hamas in the Gaza Strip this Wednesday (17), and claimed to have killed a member of the terrorist group responsible for interrogating Palestinians accused of spying for Tel Aviv. “A plane from Israeli forces eliminated Bilal Nofal,” said a military spokesman, who said he was “responsible for interrogating suspected spies” against Hamas in the south of the enclave.

According to the Army, Nofal “played a role in advancing Hamas' research and development processes and his elimination has a significant impact on the terrorist organization's ability to develop and improve its capabilities.”

For their part, the troops said that after a strong round of around 50 rockets fired yesterday by Palestinian militias against the Israeli city of Netivot, near Gaza, the soldiers located the compound from where the shots were fired. “Troops found three launchers, some of them loaded with rockets.”

The Army also continued to advance through the city of Khan Younis, where most of the fighting was concentrated. According to local media, an Israeli helicopter killed three militiamen after troops identified them fleeing a building and launching mortar shells.

Meanwhile, in the Sheikh Ijlin area of ​​the central Gaza Strip, fighter jets killed two terrorists after being detected by soldiers, who also located a large quantity of weapons in the area. In addition to air and ground strikes, Israeli naval forces last night also attacked “several Hamas terrorist targets as part of their assistance to ground troops” over the enclave.

The war in the Gaza Strip has lasted 103 days, since the Hamas attack on October 7 triggered the conflict and killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

The Israeli Army announced that it has entered a new, lower-intensity phase of the war by reducing troops on the ground after declaring that it had almost completely dismantled Hamas's military structure in the north, as part of its aim to completely eradicate the terrorist group. of Gaza.