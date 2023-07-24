The approval today in Parliament of the first provision of the judicial reform in Israel was “a democratic step necessary to restore the balance between powers”. This is what we read in a statement released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Read also

According to Netanyahu, the goal is “to ensure that the elected government can implement policies according to the decisions of the majority of citizens. The realization of the will of the voters is not the end of democracy, it is the essence of democracy”. The premier added that the governing coalition will address the opposition in the coming days to start negotiations on the legislative process of the reform.

“Regardless, my friends, we will continue to seek talks and agreements,” Netanyahu said in a statement broadcast on television, in which he accused the opposition of having rejected every compromise offer. In the next few days, he said, the government will approach the opposition for talks in order “to reach a general agreement on everything” by the end of November.

After a growing number of reservists threatened to pull out of service in protest against judicial reform, Netanyahu stressed tonight that the military must stay out of political disagreement. “We have a nation, a home, a people. On the eve of Tisha B’Av, we must safeguard them above all things,” he added, referring to the religious festival of mourning and fasting that begins at sunset on Wednesday.

With the approval today in Israel of the first of the provisions of the disputed judicial reform, “a majority in the Knesset that wants an agreement has been defeated by extremist deputies who have decided to change our identity, who want to drag us into the abyss of hatred, divide us and turn us against each other”. This evening was said by one of the leaders of the opposition, former Defense Secretary Benny Gantz, quoted by Times of Israel. “Those who think they have won today will soon understand that this was a serious mistake for all of us”, continued Gantz, pointing the finger at Prime Minister Netanyahu who prioritized the “political needs” of his far-right ally Itamar Ben Gvir and the “whims” of Justice Minister Yariv Levin with respect to “Israeli diplomacy, its security, society and democracy”. “We may have lost a battle, but we will win the war”, he said again, saying he was certain that “what was approved today will sooner or later be cancelled”. According to Gantz, anyone who has seen the defense minister beg the justice minister to reach a compromise “understands how badly Israel needs a responsible adult.”

“Today we witnessed an unprecedented show of weakness from Netanyahu. There is no prime minister in Israel. Netanyahu has become a puppet in a row of messianic extremists.” To write it on Twitter is the leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapidwho accuses the prime minister of allowing himself to be manipulated by his far-right government allies and ultra-Orthodox parties.

There Meanwhile, the police used fire hydrants against the demonstrators who gathered this morning in front of the Israeli Parliament to reiterate their ‘no’ to the disputed reform. This was reported by the BBC, underlining that in the past few hours protesters in Jerusalem have blocked an important street in front of the Knesset. One of them was injured and at least six were arrested.

And I’m tens of thousands of people are protesting throughout Israel after the approval of the measure. Bonfires were lit on Kaplan street in Tel Aviv. Clashes between police and protesters took place both in this city and in Jerusalem, writes Times of Israel. At least 34 demonstrators have been arrested, reports Haaretz.

Prime Minister Netanyahu “is solely responsible for the division of the nation, the destruction of the army and the crushing of the economy,” said a statement from the protest movement after the premier’s statement this evening. “There is nothing to talk about with those who have decided to turn themselves into Putin and Israel into a dictatorship”, promises the movement, rejecting the idea of ​​reform negotiations and promising “to fight Netanyahu to the end so that Israel remains a liberal democracy”.

THE MEASURE APPROVED BY THE KNESSET

The Israeli parliament today approved the law limiting the powers of the Supreme Court, one of the main provisions of the controversial judicial reform desired by the Netanyahu government. The votes in favor were 64, all those of the majority. There were no votes against as the opposition left the Knesset chamber.

The new provision prohibits the Supreme Court from ruling on the “reasonableness” of decisions and appointments made by the government and individual ministers. This is the first important measure approved as part of the judicial reform that is dividing Israel.

The final approval came despite widespread protests across the country that have been going on for months, which have also involved the reservists of the armed forces and the corporate world. The vote was preceded by 30 hours of heated debate in the Knesset and some failed attempts to reach a compromise with the opposition. As debates took place in the hall, hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated against the measure in front of the Knesset, waving Israeli flags. Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstration, police used water cannons against the crowd, reports Times of Israel.