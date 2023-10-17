Israel blames Islamic Jihad for the attack that caused hundreds of deaths at the Al-Ahli Arabi hospital in Gaza. According to Israel, which takes its position among other things with an official X profile from the Foreign Ministry, the hospital was hit by a rocket launched by Jihad incorrectly. The video documenting the incorrect launch is attached to the post: Israel uses the images recorded and broadcast by Al Jazeera TV. “An Al Jazeera broadcast documented the moment Islamic Jihad launched a rocket incorrectly and hit a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds of people.”

The publication of the video followed the deletion of another clip released shortly before on the same social channel. The removed video showed a battery of rockets being launched into the night, a flare and an explosion. Some users, including a New York Times journalist, highlighted the ‘time-stamp’ on the video, which was recorded approximately 40 minutes after the time of the explosion at the hospital. The text message with the statement from the Israeli armed forces, accusing Islamic Jihad, remained on X, but the video was removed. Later, the Al Jazeera clip was published on the same profile.