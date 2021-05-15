Israel | Jews and Arabs are fighting in the streets of Lodi, with the different dignity of ethnic groups in the background

Tensions between Jews and Arabs in the city have been growing for a long time.

In the process when Hamas fires rockets at Israel and the Israeli army makes airstrikes on Gaza, violence has also raised its head within Israel.

Especially in the city of Lodi, near Tel Aviv, extremist nationalist Jews and Arab residents have openly violently attacked each other, news agencies say. With videos circulating on social media, stones and fireballs are thrown, Arabs beat Jews, and Jews beat Arabs.

At least five synagogues and several cars and shops have been destroyed or burned.

A group of Arabs arrested a group of Arabs in the city of Lodi on Thursday.­

British newspaper The Guardian according to far-right Jews, have armed themselves to patrol the Arab territories of Lodi and are seeking to enter Arab homes. Jewish groups online encourage their comrades from elsewhere in the country to travel to Lodi.

“Don’t come without protective gear,” one group warned its members, according to The Guardian.

One armed Jewish man is suspected of killing an Arab man and at least two Jews are said to have died. BBCAccording to, the death of an Arab man caused riots in the city, injuring at least 12 people.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency and arrival times at Lodi. Additional troops have also been sent to the city from the West Bank area. Police say the situation has already escaped the authorities and the violence has spread to several other cities.

Police say they are trying to prevent “riots and harassment,” but the Israeli authorities cannot be said to be impartial. The Arab minority in Lodi has long accused the police of disproportionate violence against peaceful Arab demonstrations and rallies. The same problem is also reported by Arabs in other areas.

This week, Lodi police have been seen following armed Jewish street patrols without intervening next door. Israeli Minister of Security Amir Ohana has even praised armed citizens for their assistance to the police.

The President of Israel Reuven Rivlin called on wednesday The activities in the city of Lodi were “pogroms,” or persecution of Jews, and condemned the attacks of “bloodthirsty Arab gangs” on Jewish shops and homes.

Mayor of Lodi Yair Revivo has described the situation as a civil war and called on both sides to end the violence. Also the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the violence on both sides.

“What has happened in recent days in Israeli cities is not acceptable. There is no justification for Jews lynching Arabs and Arabs lynching Jews, ”Netanyahu said.

A firefighter inspected the burned synagogue in Lodi on Friday.­

This week violence across Israel sparked clashes between police and Arab protesters on the Temple Mount in East Jerusalem. Protesters opposed evictions threatening Palestinian families in the nearby Sheikh Jarrah area, and police responded with tear gas and harsh grips.

Jerusalem is at the heart of the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, as both sides hold the city and its holy places their own.

However, problems have lingered in Lodi’s neighborhoods for a long time.

The city’s Arab community is mostly descendants of Palestinians expelled from the territory of present-day Israel in the 1948 war. The coexistence of Arabs and Jews has remained superficially peaceful, but the Arab minority is openly discriminated against in the region. In recent years, the Jewish far right has also gained more foothold and acceptance from politicians.

A Jewish man looked in from the window of the burned synagogue in Lodi on Friday.­

It is also a territory dispute. Like many poor, partly Arab-populated cities in Israel, Jews are flowing into Lodi who want to strengthen the city’s Jewish majority by settling in Arab settlements.

The cold atmosphere of the city is summed up in front of a vandalized synagogue by a Jew who gave an interview to The Guardian Eytan Schnur, who repeatedly calls neighborhood Arab youths animals.

“Those animals destroyed and burned the synagogue,” Schnur tells The Guardian.

The synagogue was built in the middle of the Arab region, near the mosque. It is part of a movement that seeks to strengthen the position of Jews in Lodi. According to Schnur, arson only reinforces the determination of the Jewish community to accomplish this task.

“We are rebuilding it. We build a bigger one. Today we have 50 families, but we will have a hundred families, two hundred families. ”