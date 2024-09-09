Italy defeats Israel 2-1 in a match of the second day of Group 2 of League A of the Nations Leagueplayed at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest. Frattesi scored for the Azzurri in the 38th minute and Kean in the 62nd minute. In the 90th minute, Abu Fani scored a consolation goal for Israel.

The match

Before the match, during the playing of the Israeli anthem, a good part of the Italian fans present at the stadium turned their backs. A protest linked to the delicate political moment of the Jewish state, at war with Hamas since last October 7.

At the start, Israel was immediately dangerous and went vertical in the 3rd minute, but the Italian defense managed to get by on Khalaili’s attempt. In the 10th minute, a good defensive intervention by Bellanova closed out a dangerous situation, anticipating Salomon inside the penalty area. The first attempt by Italy came in the 16th minute with a conclusion by Dimarco after a free kick move: the ball went over the crossbar. In the 21st minute, another chance for the Azzurri, a cross by Bastoni, Frattesi’s run in but he couldn’t find the target towards the opponent’s goal. In the 27th minute, another opportunity for Italy, going from left to right, the ball reached Bellanova who however hit the ball badly from a good position and his conclusion ended up wide.

Shortly after the half hour mark, Italy was at risk with a counterattack by Israel, concluded by Solomon who kicked wide. In the 38th minute the Azzurri unlocked the match with Frattesi. Italy goes from right to left, the ball reaches Dimarco who puts in a strong cross, the Italian midfielder intervenes and chests it into the goal. A minute later there is a chance to double the score with Raspadori who moves to the center and finds space for the conclusion, saved by Gerafi. Italy closes the first half on the attack, with Bellanova who in the 45th minute attempts a conclusion from outside the area that almost surprises Gerafi.

At the start of the recovery Frattesi is still dangerous as he enters for the umpteenth time, receives and kicks: Gerafi somehow deflects. At 9′ Jehezkel is dangerous as he doesn’t hit well from two steps away and Donnarumma manages to save the conclusion. At 17′ the Azzurri doubled their lead with Kean: Frattesi recovers the ball, passes it to Raspadori who shoots, Gerafi parries, the Fiorentina striker bursts in and scores from a few steps away.

Immediately after a double substitution for Spalletti: Bellanova and Raspadori go out, Cambiaso and Brescianini come in. At 22′ a double substitution also for the opponents of the Azzurri, with Abu Fani and Safuri, replacing Peretz and Kanichowsky. At 25′ Udogie’s time strikes, Dimarco goes out. At 29′ the first cautioned player of the match: yellow card for Gatti. A minute later a goal disallowed for Tonali for offside by Kean.

At 40′ Spalletti finishes the substitutions with Retegui and Zaccagni on the pitch in place of Kean and Ricci. At 45′ ‘Italy is a bit lazy in clearing away a loose ball in the area, Abu Fani finds it on his foot and diagonally strikes Donnarumma, scoring the consolation goal. In the 4 minutes of injury time nothing else happens and the Azzurri take home three fundamental points for the group standings.